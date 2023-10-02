SA’s policy uncertainty eases but high volatility in growth factors persists
Despite an improvement to 71.8, the index remains well above the level needed to drive investor confidence
02 October 2023 - 05:00
Policy uncertainty improved slightly in the third quarter due to better-than-expected GDP growth and lower inflation — which is now within the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range — but still remains well above the desired level that drives investor confidence.
A report by North-West University shows policy uncertainty eased to 71.8 in the third quarter from its historical high of 76.2 the previous quarter but still points to the high degree of volatility and uncertainty present in SA’s growth dynamics, especially as heavy load-shedding resumed for most of September...
