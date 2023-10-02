New-vehicle sales slump again in September
Tighter credit checks among factors working against incentives and discounts dealers are offering
02 October 2023 - 19:42
Motor companies, dealers and banks are doing their best to stimulate sales of new cars, but the trouble is there are too few people with the money to take advantage of the incentives.
New-vehicle sales retreated again in September as declining business confidence and reduced disposable income continued to take a toll on buyers. Figures released on Monday by motor industry association Naamsa show that 46,021 cars and commercial vehicles were sold last month — 4.1% fewer than the 47,984 of September 2022. ..
