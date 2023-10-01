SA posts trade surplus in August but future narrowing looks likely
01 October 2023 - 16:24
SA logged a trade surplus in August, a welcome movement in the context of upward-trending oil prices and domestic logistical constraints — but economists warn the surplus is expected to narrow as export potential remains constrained by a fragile global environment.
SA Revenue Service (Sars) data released on Friday shows the country posted a trade surplus of R13.3bn in August, smaller than July’s downwardly revised R15.4bn, surpassing market forecasts of R7bn...
