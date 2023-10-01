Interest rates and weak economic activity weigh on private credit
01 October 2023 - 19:06
Private sector credit weakened even further in August, falling to its lowest level since February 2020, weighed down by higher interest rates and subdued economic activity.
Reserve Bank data released on Friday shows it weakened to 4.4% from 5.9% in July from a peak of 9.7% in September 2022 and worse than the consensus forecast of 5%...
