ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Public will get a chance to ask Kganyago questions
Reserve Bank governor will participate in the PSG Think Big webinar series on Thursday
01 October 2023 - 16:19
The Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) will come under the spotlight on Monday, providing a snapshot of the health of the energy-intensive manufacturing sector.
Manufacturing is a R513bn sector in real gross value-added terms and comprised 11.2% of the economy in the first quarter of 2023, down from 15% in 1995...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.