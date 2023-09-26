Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle gauge improves for a second straight month
Main contributor was an acceleration in the six-month smoothed growth rate of job adverts
26 September 2023 - 12:25
The SA Reserve Bank’s six-month indicator measuring economic performance surprised in July, marking the second consecutive month of improvements in the business indicators after four straight months of declines.
The data released by the Bank on Tuesday shows economic activity grew by 0.1% month-on-month in July, after an upwardly revised 0.2% uptick in the previous month, as advancements in six of the 10 available component time series outweighed decreases in the remaining four...
