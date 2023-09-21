Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said even though inflation fell to 4.7% in August, it was too soon to declare an end to the hiking cycle. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The SA Reserve Bank has kept the repo rate unchanged at 8.25% for a second meeting running, but it says renewed risks to inflation remain a concern. Business Day TV discussed the decision with Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: MPC stands pat on rates
Business Day TV speaks to Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group
The SA Reserve Bank has kept the repo rate unchanged at 8.25% for a second meeting running, but it says renewed risks to inflation remain a concern. Business Day TV discussed the decision with Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Hawkish Reserve Bank opts to hold rates steady
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Hawkish Reserve Bank opts to hold rates steady
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.