WATCH: MPC stands pat on rates

Business Day TV speaks to Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group

21 September 2023 - 20:49
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said even though inflation fell to 4.7% in August, it was too soon to declare an end to the hiking cycle. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The SA Reserve Bank has kept the repo rate unchanged at 8.25% for a second meeting running, but it says renewed risks to inflation remain a concern. Business Day TV discussed the decision with Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Hawkish Reserve Bank opts to hold rates steady

Rampant food and energy inflation continues to pose a risk to the economy
6 hours ago
