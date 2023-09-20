Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Inflation edges up in August

Business Day TV spoke to Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec

20 September 2023 - 15:39
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART

Headline consumer inflation ticked up to 4.8% year on year in August from 4.7% in July. The marginal increase reflects a slowdown in food prices and an acceleration in the cost of fuel and municipal tariffs. Business Day TV discussed the print in detail with Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Inflation edges up in August
Economy
2.
Retail sales shrink in July as cost of living ...
Economy
3.
Inflation edges up in August but stays in Reserve ...
Economy
4.
Economic underperformance and Eskom remain ...
Economy
5.
Retirement industry and Cosatu present clashing ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.