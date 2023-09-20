WATCH: Inflation edges up in August

Headline consumer inflation ticked up to 4.8% year on year in August from 4.7% in July. The marginal increase reflects a slowdown in food prices and an acceleration in the cost of fuel and municipal tariffs. Business Day TV discussed the print in detail with Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.
