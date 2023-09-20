Retail sales shrink in July as cost of living continues to bite
July retail sales will provide additional clues about activity in the domestic trade sector in quarter three
20 September 2023 - 14:27
Retail trade shrank 1.8% from a year earlier in July, matching the downturn observed in June, and worse than market forecasts of a 1.2% fall, Stats SA data showed on Wednesday.
This was the eighth consecutive month of decreases in retail activity, mainly attributed to the effect of tighter monetary conditions, particularly noticeable in the general dealers and the retailers in hardware, paint and glass categories...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.