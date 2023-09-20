MPC expected to keep rates on hold despite inflation edging up
Standard Bank research head sees a possibility of modest further tightening
20 September 2023 - 11:09
UPDATED 20 September 2023 - 18:52
The Reserve Bank is expected to keep rates on hold on Thursday despite August’s slight rise in inflation, stemming from higher fuel prices, rising operating costs due to Eskom’s electricity tariff hike and continued rand weakness.
The reading of 4.8% released by Stats SA on Wednesday is within the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range. This is the first rise in the headline number after falling for four months running. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.