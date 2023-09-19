Manufacturing activity picks up as load-shedding eases
Manufacturing business confidence rose by 6 points quarter on quarter, though the reading indicates conditions remain depressed
19 September 2023 - 14:04
Manufacturing activity improved in the third quarter, reflecting the impact easing electricity supply disruptions, though the sector remains depressed, according to a sector report.
The Absa/BER manufacturing survey released on Tuesday, posted a confidence reading of 23 in the third quarter, six points up from the preceding three months...
