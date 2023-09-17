ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: MPC rates decision and inflation in focus
Nedbank believes the interest rate hiking cycle has peaked but warns that the MPC’s tone will remain hawkish
17 September 2023 - 19:33
The focus this week will be on the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee’s (MPC’s) decision on the country’s repurchase (repo) rate on Thursday.
Critically, the decision comes a day after the US Fed interest rate decision, following a 25 basis point (bps) hike in July...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.