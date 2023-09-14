Slump in mining production threatens revenue collection
SA’s mining companies are reeling from persistent power cuts while sharp falls in commodity prices are starting to weigh on the sector’s profitability
14 September 2023 - 13:10
UPDATED 14 September 2023 - 18:18
Mining production plunged in July, an indication the sector is reeling from persistent power cuts, while sharp falls in commodity prices are starting to weigh on the sector’s profitability and its contribution to government revenue.
Stats SA data released Thursday shows mining output slumped 3.6% year on year in July, after an upwardly revised 1.3% rise in the prior month...
