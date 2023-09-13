Economy

WATCH: Behind SA’s construction activity increase in Q2

Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Roelof Botha

13 September 2023 - 18:43
Picture: 123RF/bunnynight
Activity in the construction sector has increased. The Afrimat Construction Index improved to a level of 115.4 in the second quarter from 109.1 in the prior three months. The expansion was underpinned by eight of the nine constituent indicators of the index recording real growth rates during the period. Business Day TV discussed the index in greater detail with independent analyst Roelof Botha.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

