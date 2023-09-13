Trade conditions remain under pressure in August
The drop was caused by an overall fall across trade elements, most notable the sales volumes and employment elements, which weakened the most
13 September 2023 - 14:30
Trade conditions remained tight and unsteady in August, according to the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (Sacci’s) survey of the domestic trade environment, suggesting employment in the sector would continue to be negatively affected.
The survey released on Wednesday shows the current trade milieu remains difficult with 57% of respondents experiencing negative trade conditions...
