Slipping economic activity signals weak start to third-quarter GDP
13 September 2023 - 20:13
Economic activity slipped in August as business and consumer confidence levels continued to weigh on sentiment, reflecting the considerable pressures that have been put on the country’s growth prospects.
The volatility in economic activity is captured in the BankservAfrica economic transactions index (BETI), released on Wednesday, that showed a continued downward trajectory from July’s 135.6 points to 134 in August...
