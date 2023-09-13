Building confidence improves from very low levels
The numbers provide additional clues about the strength of real economic activity into the third quarter
13 September 2023 - 16:13
The FNB/BER building confidence index gained six points in the third quarter, but at 34 out of 100 points, the outcome suggests more than 65% of respondents are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions.
FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi said the most notable development this quarter was the jump in sentiment of nonresidential builders to 52 from 42 in the second quarter. Underpinning the better business mood was continued activity growth and a marked improvement in profitability...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.