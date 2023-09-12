SA’s lack of savings leads to greater need for foreign capital
National savings rate was just 15% of GDP in 2022, well below the 34% average for emerging economies
12 September 2023 - 17:49
An economist at one of SA's leading asset managers has urged the country’s political and economic leaders to pay more attention to obtaining sustainable sources of foreign capital — and what this would mean for domestic political and economic policies — to attract foreign investment.
This as the country continues on a low growth trajectory, with business and consumer confidence at all-time lows...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.