Manufacturing activity starts to slow
Investec economist Lara Hodes says near-term activity in the sector remains fragile
11 September 2023 - 14:34
UPDATED 11 September 2023 - 18:41
Manufacturing production increased in July, marking the fourth consecutive month of growth in industrial production, but at a much slower pace.
Stats SA data released on Monday shows manufacturing output rose by 2.3% year on year, following an upwardly revised 5.9% jump in June, but it was lower than market estimates of a 4.4% surge...
