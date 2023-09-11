Inflation expectations drop for the first time in two years
The data is important for how the MPC assesses risks around the inflation outlook, especially given the weak exchange rate and rise in Brent crude prices
11 September 2023 - 14:01
Inflation expectations dropped for the first time in two years, a positive outcome following a fall in the country’s headline inflation back within the SA Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range — suggesting the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee might not increase rates when it sits next week.
The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) inflation expectations survey released on Monday shows that average inflation expectations for 2023 fell to 6.1% in the third quarter from 6.5% previously...
