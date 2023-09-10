ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Inflation expectations and productive sectors of the economy in focus
Households, analysts, business and trade unions will be top of mind for the monetary policy committee this month
10 September 2023 - 18:32
The focus this week will be on inflation expectations for quarter three which will be published by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) on Monday.
The productive sectors of the economy will also be in focus with manufacturing and mining numbers coming out on Monday and Thursday respectively...
