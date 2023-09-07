Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Consumer confidence improves but remains fragile

Business Day TV speaks to FNB chief economist, Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya

07 September 2023 - 20:28
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/MOOVSTOCK
Picture: 123RF/MOOVSTOCK

Perceptions of an improving economic outlook boosted SA’s consumer confidence in the third quarter. But the reading is still well below the long-running average, signalling a lack of willingness for consumers to spend. Business Day TV unpacked that print with FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Consumer confidence improves but remains ...
Economy
2.
Current account deteriorates amid weaker domestic ...
Economy
3.
Consumer confidence rebounds, but remains fragile
Economy
4.
Rising debt imperils budget credibility, warns ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: Business confidence improves but remains ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.