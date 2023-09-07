Perceptions of an improving economic outlook boosted SA’s consumer confidence in the third quarter. But the reading is still well below the long-running average, signalling a lack of willingness for consumers to spend. Business Day TV unpacked that print with FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Consumer confidence improves but remains fragile
Business Day TV speaks to FNB chief economist, Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya
Perceptions of an improving economic outlook boosted SA’s consumer confidence in the third quarter. But the reading is still well below the long-running average, signalling a lack of willingness for consumers to spend. Business Day TV unpacked that print with FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.