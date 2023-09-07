Current account deteriorates amid weaker domestic and global conditions
Trade surplus narrows to R31bn as the value of exports declines and imports increase
07 September 2023 - 12:57
SA’s current account deficit widened to R160.7bn in the second quarter from a downwardly revised R63.7bn in the prior period, but below market expectations of a R178.4bn shortfall.
The sharp deterioration reflects the impact of weaker domestic and global economic conditions as economies face elevated interest rates and moderating demand...
