Consumer confidence rebounds, but remains fragile
FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya says there appears to be some light at the end of the tunnel for consumers
07 September 2023 - 12:20
Consumer confidence recovered some lost ground in the third quarter, reflecting the effect lower inflation and sustained recovery in employment had on sentiment.
The FNB/BER consumer confidence index released on Thursday showed a rebound to -16 index points in the third quarter from -25 points in the second quarter, the second-lowest index reading on record since 1994...
