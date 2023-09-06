Private sector activity improves for the first time this year
August reading points to an encouraging turnaround in the private sector midway through the third quarter
06 September 2023 - 15:56
Activity in the private sector improved in August, exceeding the neutral 50-point mark for the first time in six months, signalling a modest improvement in operating conditions, a survey has found.
The S&P Global economy-wide purchasing managers’ index improved to 51 in August, from 48.2 in July...
