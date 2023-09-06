Business sentiment remains weak in third quarter
High interest rates and the resultant strain on consumers, along with social unrest keeps the lid on mood
06 September 2023 - 14:19
Business confidence regained some ground in the third quarter but sentiment remains weak, well below the neutral 50-point mark.
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index published on Wednesday shows confidence increased to 33 in the third quarter from 27 previously, suggesting two-thirds of respondents are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions...
