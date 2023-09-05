SA second quarter growth beats expectations
Stats SA reports sharp rise in investments in machinery and equipment, including products related to renewable energy, while the agricultural sector turns positive after two consecutive quarters of decline
05 September 2023 - 12:16
SA’s economy expanded 0.6% in the second quarter, well ahead of economist expectations.
Data released by Stats SA on Tuesday shows economic activity in the three months to end-June was driven by six industries on the supply side, in particular manufacturing and finance...
