State looks to foreign partners for electric car-making industry
Deputy finance minister David Masondo expected to announce industry support package in October
31 August 2023 - 19:58
The government is talking to potential foreign partners to establish a solid foundation for the creation of a SA electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing industry, trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel said on Thursday.
He told a motor industry conference in Tshwane that, far from dragging its feet on EV policy, as it has been accused, the government was “taking time to ensure that when we have a programme, it is sustainable”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.