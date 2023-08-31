SA’s balance of trade overshoots in July
After a R4.7bn deficit in June, SA posted a trade surplus of R16bn in July, the widest since September 2022
31 August 2023 - 18:36
SA’s trade balance surprised in July, recording a much stronger trade surplus than expected, but analysts warn the data is unlikely to change investors’ expectations of a general weakening of the trade and current account balances given the country’s supply-side constraints.
After registering a R4.7bn deficit in June, SA posted a merchandise trade surplus of R16bn in July, better than market forecasts of a R1.25bn shortfall and marking the widest trade surplus since September 2022...
