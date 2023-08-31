Government plan on lowering food prices in the pipeline
Cabinet instructs economic cluster to initiate plan to combat rising food prices
31 August 2023 - 17:28
The government has instructed the cabinet’s economic cluster to put in place a plan of action on food security to protect consumers from the negative effects of high food prices.
Consumer inflation fell further in July, reaching its lowest level in two years, to 4.7% from 5,4% in June. This is the lowest reading since the 4.6% in July 2021...
