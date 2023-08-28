WATCH: AI’s role in shaping the global and local economy

The Southern Africa Telecommunication Networks and Applications Conference, known as Satnac, is under way with industry giants and innovators gathered to focus on some of the latest developments in the global ICT space, and right now it’s all about artificial intelligence (AI). To discuss the topic in detail, Business Day TV spoke to Mmaki Jantjies, group executive for innovation and transformation at Telkom.
Business Day TV speaks to Mmaki Jantjies, group executive for innovation and transformation at Telkom
