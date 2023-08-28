Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: AI’s role in shaping the global and local economy

Business Day TV speaks to Mmaki Jantjies, group executive for innovation and transformation at Telkom

28 August 2023 - 16:22
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

The Southern Africa Telecommunication Networks and Applications Conference, known as Satnac, is under way with industry giants and innovators gathered to focus on some of the latest developments in the global ICT space, and right now it’s all about artificial intelligence (AI). To discuss the topic in detail, Business Day TV spoke to Mmaki Jantjies, group executive for innovation and transformation at Telkom.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
High US rates motivate Brics nations to push ...
Economy
2.
WATCH: AI’s role in shaping the global and local ...
Economy
3.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank conference to ...
Economy
4.
Fed’s Powell says higher rates may be needed, ...
Economy
5.
Reforms are slow in Southern Africa, Fitch ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.