Business confidence falls in July on reduced merchandise export volumes
Higher real financing costs and the weak rand contributed too, the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry business confidence index shows
17 August 2023 - 12:57
Business confidence declined in July, weighed down by reduced merchandise export volumes, higher real financing costs and the weak rand, according to the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) business confidence index on Thursday.
The Sacci business confidence index declined 1.5 index points in July to 107.3, from June’s 108.8 — when the energy supply stabilised slightly — and May’s 106.9...
