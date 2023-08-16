Economy

WATCH: IMF on the resilience of SA’s economy

Business Day TV speaks to Max Alier, resident representative of the IMF

16 August 2023 - 21:35
Picture: 123RF/MOOV STOCK
Picture: 123RF/MOOV STOCK

The IMF has flagged a potential growth rate of 3% for SA, but only if the country tackles its structural issues. Business Day TV spoke to Max Alier, resident representative of the IMF, for more detail.

