Business Day TV speaks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Brics Business Council will seek solutions to long-standing trade deficits and encourage a shift of industrial production to SA
Bureau for Agricultural Policy says high food prices are here to stay
Opposition parties unite at a national convention, aiming to alter SA’s troubling trajectory amid rising unemployment and failing infrastructure
Tower Semiconductor share plummets 11% on the news
Business Day TV spoke to Max Alier, Resident Representative of the IMF
Interviewed by Mudiwa Gavaza, Accenture Africa’s Nitesh Singh challenges companies to strategise beyond hardware
Russian authorities are said to be considering forced conversion of up to 90% of exporters’ revenues into roubles
Trainer and promoter arrive at regulator’s offices to be told no hearing set
The family event returns for its sixth instalment on August 25-27
The IMF has flagged a potential growth rate of 3% for SA, but only if the country tackles its structural issues. Business Day TV spoke to Max Alier, resident representative of the IMF, for more detail.
WATCH: IMF on the resilience of SA’s economy
