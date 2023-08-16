Retail sales decline for seventh consecutive month
The strength of consumer spending is key for growth prospects
16 August 2023 - 14:57
UPDATED 16 August 2023 - 18:45
Retail trade sales decreased in June, falling for a seventh successive month in another sign of growing financial pressure on consumers as South Africans continue to suffer the brunt of growing borrowing costs in a high-price environment, compounded by weak economic activity and high unemployment.
Stats SA data on Wednesday showed retail sales fell 0.9% after an upwardly revised 1.6% drop in the prior month, and much lower than the market forecast of a 0.2% decline...
