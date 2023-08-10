The mining and manufacturing sectors have ended the second quarter on a good note as both posted growth in June. On an annual basis, mining production expanded 1.1%, while factory activity rose 5.5%. Business Day TV unpacked the print with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.
WATCH: Mining and manufacturing end Q2 on a high note
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
