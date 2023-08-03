Chicken prices could rise as tariffs re-introduced
In a move to shield the local poultry industry, tariffs will pile up to 265% on major importers, driving costs to consumers
03 August 2023 - 10:50
Chicken prices are set to rise as anti-dumping duties will be re-introduced on chicken bone-in portions from five countries to protect the local poultry industry, which is facing high feed costs and load-shedding.
Minister of trade, industry & competition Ebrahim Patel on Thursday gazetted a notice saying the tariffs — which had been suspended for 12 months — must resume, but he requires the signature of the finance minister. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.