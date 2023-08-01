July new-car sales in mixed performance
Some sectors performed better than others and exports in particular continued their extreme acrobatics
01 August 2023 - 20:22
New-vehicle sales continued their 2023 contortions in July, performing better than expected in some sectors and disappointing utterly in others.
Exports, particularly, continued their extreme acrobatics. This time round, the impetus was definitely up. ..
