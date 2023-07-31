Private sector credit increases at slowest pace since May 2022
The slowdown was mainly driven by corporate credit extension growth
31 July 2023 - 12:04
Growth in bank lending to the private sector eased in June driven mainly by a decline in corporate credit extension growth and a slowdown in household credit, SA Reserve Bank data released on Monday shows.
Bank data shows private sector credit extension moderated to 6.3% year on year in June from 6.8% in May. The reading is in line with the Thomson Reuters consensus, marking the 24th consecutive month of growth in the private sector, albeit at a moderate pace since May 2022...
