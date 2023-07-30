ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Private sector credit and trade balance kick off the week
Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke warns that a further slowdown in credit extension seems likely
30 July 2023 - 16:57
Kicking off the economics calendar this week is the release of private sector credit extension data for June on Monday.
Private sector credit cooled to a three-month low as poor economic growth prospects and the tight job market continue to depress business and consumer confidence, Reserve Bank data showed. The 6.8% growth in May, from April’s 7.1%, was in line with market expectations, with the slowdown in credit demand mainly driven by a fall in both household and corporate lending growth...
