Take-home pay rises as inflation slows, index shows
The pressure on salary earners could soon decrease based on the notable moderation in consumer price increases, economist says
26 July 2023 - 20:52
Average take-home pay ticked up in June, adding to the stabilisation in the past three months, signalling reduced erosion of purchasing power as consumer inflation begins to trend downwards.
BankServAfrica’s take-home pay index released on Wednesday shows take-home pay increased slightly compared with a year ago and with last month. ..
