Sharp drop in fixed investment flashing red light for growth
Nedbank report shows slowdown to R173.1bn from R248.5bn in 2022
26 July 2023 - 18:17
Nedbank’s latest capital expenditure project listing report shows a dramatic fall in SA’s fixed investment activity in the first half of 2023 as power outages, rising interest rates and cost pressures weigh heavily on profitability and erode business confidence.
The survey shows that while still growing — with the value of new projects announced during the first half at an annualised R173.1bn (extrapolated to the full year) — the sharp drop from R248.5bn in 2022 and R392.7bn in 2021 flashes a red light about future investment and growth trends in the economy...
