Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA’s Brics ties must not cost it trade with the West

Business Day TV speaks to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA

25 July 2023 - 21:02
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Illustration: KAREN MOOLMAN
Illustration: KAREN MOOLMAN

As SA gears up to host the 15th Brics summit, Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA, warns that the country’s relationship with Brics should not come at the expense of its trade relationship with the West. Business Day TV spoke to her for more detail on her view ahead of the meeting.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: SA’s Brics ties must not cost it trade ...
Economy
2.
IMF raises SA growth forecast by a fraction
Economy
3.
Manufacturing decline over 16 years starves SA of ...
Economy
4.
Southern Africa worst performer in the region, ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: SA’s manufacturing sector in focus
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.