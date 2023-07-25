As SA gears up to host the 15th Brics summit, Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA, warns that the country’s relationship with Brics should not come at the expense of its trade relationship with the West. Business Day TV spoke to her for more detail on her view ahead of the meeting.
WATCH: SA’s Brics ties must not cost it trade with the West
Business Day TV speaks to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA
