IMF raises SA growth forecast by a fraction
The fund paints a slightly more optimistic global picture than it did in its April outlook
25 July 2023 - 19:46
UPDATED 25 July 2023 - 23:00
The IMF has lifted its forecast for SA’s 2023 growth rate to 0.3% from the 0.1% it expected in April, citing resilience in the services sector in the first quarter.
But it still expects growth to be well down on 2022 because of power shortages and it has cut its 2024 forecast slightly, to 1.7%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.