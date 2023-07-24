WATCH: SA’s manufacturing sector in focus

Economy

24 July 2023 - 20:18
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Income from manufacturing production in SA increased by 1.6% in 2021, according to the statistician-general’s recent report on the sector’s performance. The report shows that the diesel fuel and automotive segments maintained the largest product position in both 2017 and 2021. Business Day TV spoke to Philippa Rodseth from The Manufacturing Circle for more detail on the sector’s performance.

