Local trade conditions improve in June, Sacci index shows
Marginal decreases in sales prices and input costs over the next six months may occur as inflationary pressures are expected to ease, says Sacci
20 July 2023 - 11:33
Trade conditions in SA remained negative in June, but showed some signs of improvements from its previous glum readings, according to the latest trade conditions survey from the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci).
The seasonally adjusted reading of the survey’s trade activity index (TAI) component — which includes sales volumes, new orders, supplier deliveries, inventory levels and employment — improved three points from May to 46 in June...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now