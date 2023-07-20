Reserve Bank pauses hiking cycle, repo rate remains at 8.25%
Load-shedding and elevated inflation remain a risk to the economic outlook
20 July 2023 - 15:15
UPDATED 20 July 2023 - 16:20
The SA Reserve Bank kept the repo rate unchanged on Thursday, but warned that this was not necessarily the end of its interest-rate hiking cycle.
Inflation slowed further in June to its lowest rate in 20-months. at 5.4%, back within the Bank’s 3%-6% target range...
