Business Day TV spoke to Azar Jammine, chief economist at Econometrix
19 July 2023 - 16:27
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART
Inflation has eased to 5.4% year on year in June from 6.3% previously. The slowdown was mainly driven by lower food prices during the period. Inflation is now back within the Reserve Bank’s target range of 3%-6% for the first time in 14-months.
Business Day TV discussed the print in greater detail with Azar Jammine, chief economist at Econometrix.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: CPI cools to 5.4% year on year in June
Latest
