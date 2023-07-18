BIS warns of risk to currencies if fiscal deficits expand
The finding is important for SA, whose consolidated shortfall is expected to widen against government forecasts
An increase in fiscal deficits by one percentage point may lead to a 1.3% currency depreciation risk, especially if the share of debt denominated in foreign currency is sizeable or if foreign holdings of sovereign debt are high, a study by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) suggests.
The findings by the Swiss-based institution speak to how changes in fiscal deficits affect near-term inflation in emerging markets. It is important for SA, whose consolidated fiscal deficit is expected to widen against government forecasts as the country faces weaker revenue growth due to the lack of real GDP growth while spending pressures increase. ..
