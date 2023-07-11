Business Day TV spoke to Ridle Markus, SSA macroeconomist at Absa CIB
11 July 2023 - 16:44 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART
Global inflation is starting to show signs of easing. However, many African countries still have some of the highest inflation rates in the world. Business Day TV explored inflation trends in Sub-Saharan Africa with Ridle Markus, SSA macroeconomist at Absa CIB.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Inflation trends in Sub-Saharan Africa
Business Day TV spoke to Ridle Markus, SSA macroeconomist at Absa CIB
Global inflation is starting to show signs of easing. However, many African countries still have some of the highest inflation rates in the world. Business Day TV explored inflation trends in Sub-Saharan Africa with Ridle Markus, SSA macroeconomist at Absa CIB.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.