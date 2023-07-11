Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Inflation trends in Sub-Saharan Africa

Business Day TV spoke to Ridle Markus, SSA macroeconomist at Absa CIB

11 July 2023 - 16:44 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART

Global inflation is starting to show signs of easing. However, many African countries still have some of the highest inflation rates in the world. Business Day TV explored inflation trends in Sub-Saharan Africa with Ridle Markus, SSA macroeconomist at Absa CIB.

