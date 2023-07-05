Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA’s mental health crisis costs the economy billions

Business Day TV speaks to Renata Schoeman, head of healthcare leadership at Stellenbosch Business School

05 July 2023 - 23:07
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Unaddressed mental health conditions cost the SA economy about R161bn annually. Business Day TV spoke to Renata Schoeman, head of healthcare leadership at Stellenbosch Business School for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: SA’s mental health crisis costs the ...
Economy
2.
Food prices will rise as infrastructure fails, ...
Economy
3.
S&P PMI rises as supply chains improve and ...
Economy
4.
Kganyago says fight to tame inflation monster is ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: New vehicle sales rise despite consumers’ ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.