WATCH: SA’s mental health crisis costs the economy billions

Business Day TV speaks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
If politicians were paid on a scale determined by performance, we’d see better results
A full bench of the Johannesburg high court found that former president Jacob Zuma instituted the private prosecution ‘for an ulterior motive’
ANC’s allies-only Brics Political Party Forum takes place in Johannesburg from July 18-20
Operators such as Openserve and Vumatel have largely frozen prices since the Covid-19 pandemic
Business Day TV speaks to Renata Schoeman, head of healthcare leadership at Stellenbosch Business School
China’s export restrictions on essential semiconductor metals mark a calculated punch in its tech standoff with the US
Minutes give more clarity to Fed watchers who were perplexed by June pause
Nché is expected to be out of action for several weeks after injuring his pectoral muscle
The midlife update includes a facelift, better-quality interior and enhanced features
Unaddressed mental health conditions cost the SA economy about R161bn annually. Business Day TV spoke to Renata Schoeman, head of healthcare leadership at Stellenbosch Business School for more detail.
